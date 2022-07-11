Business people on the move

Robert Telfer

The appointment follows Shonah Raffan’s decision to retire after more than three decades with the business, including the past 27 years as managing director.

Formerly the Aberdeen-based company’s recruitment and operations director, Gary has nearly 20 years’ experience and has taken on the key role to drive business growth in the north-east and further afield. Located on North Silver Street, Strategic Resources recorded turnover of £19million in 2021 and currently employs 10 people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MD appointment for energy sector recruitment specialist

Susan Nightingale

Energy recruitment specialist Strategic Resources has promoted Gary Gray to the position of managing director. Formerly the Aberdeen-based company’s recruitment and operations director, he has taken on the key role to drive business growth in the north-east and further afield.

The appointment follows Shonah Raffan’s decision to retire after more than three decades with the business, including the past 27 years as managing director.

Strategic Resources’ major shareholder, CorpAcq, paid tribute to Shonah, citing her “fantastic job over many years” in establishing the business as a leading provider of personnel, contractor management, executive search, and outsourced payroll services for the oil and gas industry.

With nearly 20 years’ experience in recruitment, Gary joined Strategic Resources in 2005 – located on North Silver Street – before being promoted to director in 2014.

Vinny Bryson

Gary said: “I’m thrilled to have been appointed to this new position where I can continue to play a vital role in the company’s success and look forward to maintaining the excellent work that Shonah has carried out over the past three decades.

“The business is well-placed to build on these foundations and through working with our amazing team we will drive growth, strengthen existing relationships with clients and contractors, and evolve the business as necessary to capitalise on new opportunities.”

Strategic Resources recorded turnover of £19million in 2021 and, following an encouraging start to this year, anticipates increased revenue as the economy recovers from the effects of the pandemic.

The company, which currently employs 10 people, is looking to create a new role focused on its contractor management services to meet demand, while the recently implemented IR35 legislation presents opportunities to provide practical advice and support to both clients and contractors.

Gary added: “We are finding the local recruitment market to be buoyant and extremely competitive for certain skillsets. Contractor numbers have grown back steadily as the impact of the pandemic subsided, and there has also been increased focus from clients on staff opportunities.