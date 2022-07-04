Business people on the move

Fraser Rowberry

Jenni Macfarlane will lead a field force of around 1200 engineers whose role is to keep people connected across the whole of Scotland, on behalf of more than 600 providers who use Openreach’s network to provide services to their customers. Jenni also joins the Openreach Scotland board chaired by Katie Milligan.

Openreach operates Scotland’s largest broadband network, used by customers of companies like BT, Sky, TalkTalk, EE, Vodafone and Zen.

The appointment comes as Fraser Rowberry, the previous service delivery director, becomes chief engineer for Scotland, leading Openreach’s build of rural broadband to more than 200 towns and villages across Scotland. He will also oversee delivery of the company’s Reaching 100 per cent contracts with the Scottish Government to bring fast broadband to more than 100,000 of the nation’s most difficult-to-reach properties.

Stephen Lewis

Jenni from Dundee, said: “I am extremely proud. It is such an exciting time to lead an industry-leading team through our transition to full fibre broadband.

“I will work to champion a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive and contribute to a bright future for both Openreach and our customers in Scotland.”

Fraser from Musselburgh said: “I look forward to getting stuck into my new role as chief engineer for Scotland. While I’m under no illusions about the scale of our ongoing task, I also know it represents a huge opportunity to secure Scotland’s digital future.

"Better rural broadband brings myriad benefits to communities across the nation, and I’m constantly inspired by examples of our skilled engineers going above and beyond to deliver transformative full fibre in some of the hardest-to-reach locations imaginable.”

Jenni Macfarlane

Stephen Lewis, MD of HFD Property Group, is new chair of the Scottish Property Federation.

He succeeds Kevin Robertson, MD of KR Developments, who has chaired the SPF since April 2021. Maria Francké, director at MF Planning, will step up to become the SPF’s vice-chair.