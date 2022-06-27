Business people on the move

Michael Jamieson

Katy Burke has been appointed as director and Michael Jamieson and Roger Campbell have both been appointed as senior tax managers in the team, all working with Johnston Carmichael clients across the UK.

Known as one of the largest private client tax teams in Scotland, the team’s head count has increased by 17% over the past 12 months alone given the continued increased demand for the team’s specialist tax services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Key growth areas include succession planning, pre-sale planning and reshaping existing family businesses in a tax efficient way, as families and businesses alike navigate a challenging economic climate and require increasingly specialist advice.

Rodger Campbell, Katie Burke and Michael Jamieson

Partner and Head of Private Client Tax, Alexandra Docherty, said: “During and since the pandemic we saw increased demand for our private client tax services, as clients recognised the importance of having in place a clear tax strategy and a strong relationship with trusted advisers. Katy, Michael and Roger are highly experienced advisers who each bring specialist skills in personal tax, both advisory and compliance, and will complement our existing skilled team to drive the business forward.

“In the past year we’ve recruited 10 new advisory experts to the team, and we continue to invest in our people at all stages. As a result of our recent recruitment drive, we’re in a very strong position to capitalise on the opportunities that lie ahead for Johnston Carmichael.

The private client tax team comprises 68 staff, including three partners, across the business.

The senior appointments in recent months further augment the firm’s existing deep private client experience. They come at a time of predicted growth with increased demand for national and international advisory services.

Rodger Campbell