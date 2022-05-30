Business people on the move

Sara Dudgeon

Sara Dudgeon joins JLL following four years working in the Scottish commercial property market as a senior surveyor at CuthbertWhite. She specialised in landlord and tenant representation and was involved with many lettings, disposals and acquisitions for developers and occupiers.

In her new role, Sara will join the market leading team, working with landlord and tenants, to help them address their office needs and requirements.

Recent research from JLL found that the volume of occupiers looking for space in the Capital was up on levels seen in Q1 2019, prior to the pandemic, with professional services and technology media and telecoms businesses the most active in the market.

Julie Mosgrove

But property was not Sara’s first passion. The new Associate also has experience of working at an African safari tour operator, an undergraduate degree in interior architecture and a masters degree in real estate and planning.

Optometry Scotland (OS) has announced the appointment of Julie Mosgrove as its new chair.

The organisation represents the views of the optometry industry in Scotland and plays a key role in negotiating fees, terms and conditions.

Julie, a qualified optometrist and retail director for the Duncan & Todd Group, is no stranger to OS having served as its vice chair for the past three years.

Roddy Proudfoot

She became involved with the not-for-profit organisation representing Grampian AOC and then latterly as a member representative for Duncan and Todd.

LCP, the commercial property and investment company, has announced the promotion of a new director at its Scotland office.

Roddy Proudfoot joined the business in 2017 as senior asset manager.

Since then, the Scotland office has gone on to employ an asset manager, two property managers, an administrator and legal counsel and has increased its property portfolio from 21 assets in 2016 to 38.

MD James Buchanan said: "Roddy has played a central role in the development of our new office .