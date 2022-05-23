Business people on the move

Adam Christie

Mr Christie is the long-standing trials manager for the 260-strong farmer cooperative, which offers independent agronomy advice to growers across Scotland and runs 20,000+ world-class trials plots.

Having grown substantially since its inception 37 years ago, this is the first time Scottish Agronomy will have a dedicated full-time MD to focus on the positive growth and development of the cooperative. Mr Christie, who was selected from 52 applicants, will assume the position on 1June.

He said of his appointment: “I am standing on the shoulders of giants in the industry and it’s both a privilege and exciting to lead Scottish Agronomy through these most interesting of times. There will be many challenges and much change ahead, but this will bring opportunity for both the membership and the co-operative itself.

Stephen MacKenzie

"At Scottish Agronomy, we will continue to adapt and advance to do what we do best, offering robust, independent agronomic advice to our members based on market-leading evidence so they can maintain their commercial advantage.”

Edinburgh based, boutique property consultancy, Ellisons has expanded its operations to include Perthshire and Fife, with the addition of new consultant, Stephen MacKenzie.

Stephen brings a wealth of communications and customer service experience having worked most recently as director of operations for Howies restaurants in the Capital. Since first starting in residential property in 1999, his roles have included property development and property management. These have set him in good stead for his new role at Ellisons.

Aon, a leading global professional services firm, has hired Neil Wheelan as a senior health and risk consultant to help organisations optimise their employee benefits strategies.

Neil Wheelan

Neil has nearly 20 years’ experience of developing benefits strategies for some of Scotland’s best-known businesses, ensuring they are relevant and fit for purpose for employers and valuable for employees.