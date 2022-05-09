Business people on the move

Janey Douglas

Janey, who joined JLL through the firm’s graduate employment scheme in 2013, will ensure both environmental and social considerations are at the heart of client strategies.

JLL is driving the real estate sustainability agenda, with more than 350 experts around the world. It’s a sector in its infancy, with 42 per cent of investors ‘starting out’ on decarbonisation.

JLL employs around 120 members of staff in its two offices in Scotland in Edinburgh and Glasgow, acting on some of the largest and most prestigious schemes in the country. The firm advises developers, investors and occupiers in all major property markets, covering offices; retail and leisure; industrial and logistics; residential; mixed-use schemes; planning and renewables; and development land.

John Gillies

An experienced Chartered Surveyor who has worked for eight years cross-sector in the Scottish Investment Market and more recently nationally, Janey will act as an interaction point between JLL’s business teams and its sustainability division in the UK.

Murgitroyd, the pan-European intellectual property protection business, has appointed John Gillies as Global People Director.

The company is growing quickly, increasing its headcount to 440 and reinforcing its position as a leader in the European IP sector.

John will lead Murgitroyd’s people strategy, provide support and strategic direction on HR issues and work alongside the company’s leadership team to underpin Murgitroyd’s culture, ensuring that the right training, mentoring and people policies are in place to support its ambitious growth plans.

Cara McGlynn

Law firm CMS has bolstered its fast-growing Scottish IP Disputes team with the appointment of Cara McGlynn, from Brodies.

A specialist in resolving IP and technology-related disputes across a variety of sectors, Cara is the only non-partner solicitor to be ranked in the latest World Trade Mark review directory.