Business people on the move

Kirsten Nicolson

With 16 years’ experience of the Capital’s property sector, Kirsten worked initially as an estate agent for Simpson & Marwick and Strutt & Parker where she decided to train as a Chartered Surveyor, studying at the College of Estate Management in Reading. She became a member of the RICS in 2012.

Further experience with an established chartered surveying practise followed where she carried out a wide range of duties including home reports, tax valuations, EPCs and other residential work for various clients.

She said: “I am pleased to have joined the Edinburgh office of DM Hall, a firm I have admired from afar over a number of years. My aim is to provide our clients, existing and prospective, with a highly professional property service and to reinforce the efforts of my colleagues in continuing to build the DM Hall brand.”

Mike Pettigrew

ASCO has strengthened its leadership team to support its continued growth and energy transition with the appointment of two new general managers.

The global, integrated logistics and materials management company has appointed Mike Pettigrew as general manager for both the freight management business and shipping agency, Seletar.

And Simon Turner has been promoted to general manager for the Southern UK business.

Mike joins with a wealth of experience and an extensive cross sector skillset, having worked in the energy, marine, industrial power and ship building sectors.

Simon Turner

He spent 13 years with Babcock and three years as a non-executive board member of Decom North Sea. In his new role, he will spearhead the integration of Seletar and the freight management businesses.

Having spent 15 years with ASCO, Simon has played a pivotal part in the company’s evolution into the decommissioning landscape in the UK, promoting turnkey logistics and materials management with local supply chains.