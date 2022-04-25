Business people on the move

Rachel Dunn

Rachel, who has over eight years’ experience in both Scottish and English lLaw, joins from Dentons where she represented clients in investment, development, retail, industrial, office, residential, operational and mixed-use.

A strong advocate for women in leadership roles in the property industry, Rachel was previously chair of Women in Property’s Central Scotland, the national property and construction industry lobbying and networking organisation.

She joins former colleagues Simon Etchells, Rucsar Ullah and Nic Brown, as well as the firm’s other 300 partners and 62 commercial property lawyers.

Jim Irvine

gunnercooke was the first fee share firm to open offices in Scotland in May 2021. The team now comprises four real estate lawyers and has a 50-client roster across its Edinburgh and Glasgow offices.

Rachel said: “Following a period of maternity leave, I’m incredibly excited to be joining gunnercooke as one of its youngest female partners. Since the firm launched in Scotland last year, there has been a lot of interest around the fee share model; particularly greater flexibility.”

Getech, the net zero technology provider and data-led energy asset developer, has appointed Jim Irvine as engineering director of H2 Green, the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary focused on developing and operating green hydrogen hub infrastructure.

Jim is a highly experienced engineering professional in the hydrogen and fuel cell industry with over 20 years’ experience, working for various major engineering companies, including BAE Systems, Ricardo PLC, Caterpillar Inc, Tata Technologies and Intelligent Energy.

Louise Hardy

Jim joins Edinburgh based H2 Green from Ballard Motive Solutions Ltd (formerly Arcola Energy).

Louise Hardy has joined Balfour Beatty as non-executive director.