Business people on the move

Mandy Miller

She will be responsible for all people management and development initiatives for the company, which employs around 170 members of staff.

Mandy said: “Startline now has a sizeable workforce for a business of its kind and has ambitious plans for further expansion, with an aim of 3 per cent of the overall used car motor finance market in the medium term.

“The Startline Academy was launched in July 2021. Also we have invested significantly in providing mental health support to staff.

Fallon Spencer

“Additionally, this year, we continue to drive our focus on employee engagement through a programme of diversity and inclusion training, working with Vercida, who are leading specialists.”

For the last two years, Mandy has managed her own human resources consultancy business and previously held a number of senior roles including head of HR at BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions.

A fast-growing legal brand has attracted one of Scotland’s top lawyers for lender services, into the newly created role of head of corporate property services.

Fallon Spencer, 31, joins Esson & Aberdein from her role as partner and head of specialised lending at a rival firm. She will now lead expansion of the brand, focusing on providing specialist conveyancing support to lenders, estate agents, builders, property investors and IFAs.

Amy Hand

Fallon said: “It was going to take an exciting and special proposition for me to consider moving. Esson & Aberdein is an exciting and disruptive business focusing on providing legal services which complement modern day life.

Fallon, from Newton Mearns, will work from Esson & Aberdein’s new Glasgow office.

The Cruden Group, one of Scotland’s largest development and construction groups, has recruited learning and development specialist, Amy Hand, to support their HR team.