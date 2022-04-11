Business people on the move

Ashley Fleming

Ashley Fleming joins the firm as a senior associate from Bindmans in London. Ashley is independently ranked by The Legal 500 as a Rising Star for immigration advice in the UK.

Harper Macleod has been providing organisations and individuals with immigration advice for a number of years, but is strengthening its existing practice at a time when it anticipates increasing demand from businesses, organisations and individuals, to those seeking to enter or remain in the UK to work or live permanently or temporarily.

It is widely recognised that many business are currently facing challenges with recruitment and skills shortages. As a result, many are looking overseas to fills roles at all levels and requiring immigration advice for those individuals and possibly their families.

Frazer Nicol

Although some sectors such as healthcare, tourism, hospitality, manufacturing and construction have traditionally relied on overseas workers, increasingly industries such as technology, life sciences and financial services, are recruiting internationally.

Top 10 Accountancy firm Azets has promoted Frazer Nicol, who is head of the corporate tax team in Aberdeen, to partner just six months after joining the firm as a tax director.

He leads a team advising corporate clients on tax compliance, R&D tax credits, Capital Allowances, tax structuring, overseas expansion and transfer pricing.

Frazer added: “It is a significant milestone in my career. Scotland is home to a diverse range of interesting, ambitious and growing businesses and it is very rewarding to help our clients tackle their corporate tax issues and pursue their ambitions at every stage of the business life cycle.”

Shahid Ali

Ryden has announced the recruitment of Shahid Ali as partner to support the growth of its Scottish planning team.