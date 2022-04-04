Business people on the move

Tara Cowley

She will lead a new team to offer planning and development advice across key real estate sectors including commercial, industrial, logistics, healthcare, hotel & leisure, and residential including BTR schemes, purpose built student accommodation and senior living. Tara is joined by Jay Skinner, Senior Planner, who has 6-years’ experience in the private and public sector.

Tara’s team forms part of BNPPRE and Strutt and Parker’s National Planning and Development divisions led by Caroline McDade and Simon Kibblewhite respectively. Tara and Jay will continue to work closely with Strutt & Parker’s rural business team in promoting strategic land and diversification opportunities as part of their role.

The new team will be based in the BNP Paribas Real Estate (BNPRE) Edinburgh Office at 76 George Street, and join Allan Matthews who was recently appointed as Director of Agency and Occupier Solutions.

Karen McBride

Responsible finance provider, Social Investment Scotland (SIS), has bolstered its leadership team with Karen McBride as its new head of finance and operations.

Karen joins SIS after five years at Johnston Carmichael Glasgow where she became audit director and brings more than 15 years’ experience in the financial sector. Previous positions include financial controller at Marine Harvest, as well as audit roles locally and abroad.

As head of finance and operations, Karen will provide strategic direction and input into current and future investment relationships, and hold responsibility for critical monitoring, reporting and compliance activities.

PwC has named Jon Shelley as Head of Deals for Scotland, as the firm continues to build its deals advisory business during a high level of activity in Scotland, across the UK and internationally.

Jon Shelley