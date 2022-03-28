Business people on the move

Drew McAllister

Winchburgh Developments Ltd, which is the lead organisation for the expansion of the historic West Lothian mining village, has secured Drew McAllister as engineering manager, following 10 years of involvement with the project.

When complete, the development will deliver at least 3800 homes from homebuilders Taylor Wimpey, Bellway, CALA, Barratt, Robertson, and J Smart & Co. The community will also benefit from improved transport links, employment opportunities, schools and outdoor spaces.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drew joins WDL after 10 years of experience working on the Winchburgh development as a key member of the Sweco Consulting Engineering team. Drew began working with Sweco as a graduate in 2012 and has worked on the project ever since, from overseeing earthworks to project manager and civil engineering lead.

James Chadwick

Zumo, the Edinburgh-based crypto wallet and payments platform, has appointed two heavyweight advisors as it prepares to tap into Web 3.0 to launch a range of new products and services, including secure access to NFT marketplaces.

Industry veteran James Chadwick has been hired as strategic advisor to the Zumo board. Previously CEO in Singapore for GroupM, the world’s largest media investment company, James also worked at Facebook between 2012 and 2019, where he led the international marketing team. Leveraging the power of Web 3.0, he’s now a founding member of Proof Collective, a group of 1,000 NFT collectors and artists.

James joins brand adviser, youth culture commentator and Web 3.0 proponent Jeff Carvalho, who will advise Zumo on brand placement within a rapidly-evolving technology, with a focus on storytelling, strategy and product development. Co-Founder of popular online streetwear and lifestyle magazine Highsnobiety and new Web 3.0 tech project Burrata, Jeff also has more than 20 years’ experience as a speaker and commentator.

Jeff Carvalho said: “I’m delighted to work with Zumo as it explores its next steps in this incredibly exciting space."