Business people on the move

Claire Ritchie

An expert in business leadership, Claire joined the team at the Centre in June 2021 as business development manager and has now been promoted into the new role to work with CEO, John MacMillan in his plans to grow and enhance the charity and its services.

The Eric Liddell Centre is one of Edinburgh’s few specialist dementia day care services and a well-known community hub which before the pandemic was bustling with a wide range of tenants and daily and weekly events and activities for all age groups.

Claire has been using her business acumen to support the charity to recover from a financial deficit of £225,000 caused by the impact of Covid restrictions which meant the Centre was closed from March 2020 until July 2021.

Dennis McGrath

In her new role Claire will continue to ensure that the Centre’s purposes and related services continue to develop and thrive operationally.

Wealth management company, Brewin Dolphin, has grown its team in Edinburgh with the appointment of investment manager, Dennis McGrath.

Dennis, who has over 18 years’ experience in financial services, joins the firm from 7IM where he was a team head looking after high-net-worth private clients. He also previously worked at Standard Life Investments. At Brewin Dolphin, he will be responsible for looking after the investment needs of private clients and corporates.

Dennis’s appointment further enhances the Edinburgh office’s investment management and financial planning capabilities.

Adam Dodwell

Adam Dodwell (37) has been appointed as executive chef at Surgeons Quarter, the commercial arm of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh (RCSEd).