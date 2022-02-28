Business people on the move

Partners at Kennedys Edinburgh office. Left to right: Rory Jackson, Daniela Fusi and Gavin Henderson

The appointments of Gavin Henderson and Daniela Fusi, both formerly Clyde & Co (Scotland) partners, takes the total number of fee earners to 23 across its offices in Edinburgh and Glasgow, with more expected to join in the coming month.

Gavin was the former head of the insurance, financial and professional disputes department at Clyde & Co. As well as professional indemnity disputes, he has particular experience in coverage, property damage and construction work plus commercial dispute resolution for individuals and companies.

Daniela acts for major composite and run off insurers, self-insured and multi-nationals handling predominantly high-value, complex and fatal claims. While specialising in industrial disease claims such as asbestos-related cancer, asthma, hearing loss and hand arm vibration syndrome (HAVS), she has also represented insurance, industry and public authority clients in both the Sheriff Courts and Court of Session including health and safety prosecutions and fatal accident inquiries.

Daniela Fusi

Property consultancy Montagu Evans has appointed specialist Scottish adviser Nick Haynes as partner in its historic environment and townscape team.

Nick was deputy head of listing at Historic Scotland (now Historic Environment Scotland) where he worked for 15 years before establishing his own consultancy. He is also a well-respected author, having published a number of books specialising in Scottish architecture.

At Montagu Evans, he will spearhead the partnership’s heritage consultancy activity in Scotland, as part of its Scottish planning team – one of the largest in the country – to provide commercially focused heritage and townscape advice on a wide range of planning and development projects.

At the same time, he will work with the firm’s 25-strong Historic Environment and Townscape team across the rest of the UK, helping to bring forward major projects.

Nick Haynes