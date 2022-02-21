Business people on the move

Greg Miley

This is the first senior hire for the company in a milestone move. Miley acted as WeWork’s director of broker and agent development during the company’s biggest period of growth.

Managing a £multi-million budget for EMEA, Miley’s channel was responsible for over 50 per cent of the sales revenue generated for the EMEA business.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In his new role as VP of strategy and growth at Desana, Miley will lead the start-up’s mission to grow in 2022, in terms of customer acquisition as well as in increasing the number of quality spaces available worldwide via the Desana platform.

Cliff Green

Mental health and wellbeing solution provider Frog Systems has appointed a new director to its board.

Cliff Green will work with the TechForGood and welltech scale-up, developing the company's commercial and sales strategy, as Frog Systems accelerates growth and prepares for Series A funding later this year.

He has over 25 years' experience in growth companies, ranging from start-ups to large corporates.

"The hybrid working pattern that has emerged from the pandemic has forced companies to re-evaluate how they care for their employees and support their mental health.

Anne Gibson

"Frog offers a simple solution that is easy to implement for any size of business. It provides a curated one-stop-shop for mental health and wellbeing content and support, along with data that delivers important insight."

Secondary breast cancer charity Makes 2nds Count has appointed Anne Gibson as CEO.

Accomplished in leadership roles across a range of sectors, Anne brings a wealth of Third Sector experience and will support further growth as Make 2nds Count continues to champion research and education in the field of what is often regarded as the forgotten cancer.

There are around 35,000 patients in the UK living with secondary breast cancer and the death toll is a shocking 1000 women a month.