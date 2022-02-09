Business people on the move

Stephen Carmichael

Stephen joins as managing consultant, having spent the past eight years at a global innovation and transformation consultancy where he worked with a range of Whitehall clients, including the Ministry of Defence and several Scottish Government agencies.

Stephen said: “I am delighted to be joining this exciting, growing firm. I am seriously impressed by the quality of the team, their growth ambition, and clients, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Gareth Edwards joins in the role of director. He moves from Wipro Digital, having previously led the Deloitte Digital practice in Scotland where he was responsible for the growth of the business from just four to 25+ members of staff over three years. His time at Deloitte saw him working with clients such as Stagecoach, the Lawn Tennis Association and M&G Pru.

Gareth Edwards

Gareth said “It’s always been my ambition to work with a consultancy that is truly client focused and where I can make a meaningful impact. The team at AAB have impressed me - their care for their clients and each other is obvious and I couldn’t be happier to be making this move.”

AAB Consulting recently celebrated its third anniversary. The firm is part of the AAB Group, a tech-enabled business critical services group with a team of over 450 personnel and offices across Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Leeds and London.

Insurance broker Gallagher has announced the appointment of Elliot Miller as regional managing director, based in the firm’s Glasgow office.

In his new role, Elliot is responsible for leading over 200 colleagues across offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen, as well as home workers looking after clients across Scotland, with additional responsibility for Northern Ireland and the North East of England.

Elliot Miller