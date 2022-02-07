Business people on the move

New York-born, Elaine has distinguished herself in the digital arena in senior positions with global companies such as AOL, Cable and Wireless, HSBC and United News and Media helping to create and shape their digital vision. Recently, she was chief digital officer at learning and development business, MindGym.Elaine also has experience of building and scaling pure play digital businesses and disruptive technology companies.Since its formation in early 2018, 3t Energy Group has transformed the global training market through its companies to become the UK’s largest energy sector training provider and a world-leader in the application of digital technologies into training, such as virtual reality, e-learn, simulation and training management software.“The global energy sector is recognising the enormous potential of blended learning and 3t Energy Group is leading the market in both traditional training and innovative training technology. It also has an exciting opportunity to take its offering into other high risk, highly regulated sectors.”