Business people on the move

Kirstin Gove

The new intelligence-led organisation has appointed a finance director and head of communications to create strategic alliances and partnerships with other industry organisations and agencies around the world.

Kirstin Gove has joined as head of communications. A former STV news anchor and broadcast journalist, Kirstin has nearly three decades experience working across various sectors of the energy industry including oil and gas, drilling and decommissioning. She is also a seasoned industry event host and panel chair, having hosted two sessions at Subsea Live.

Her new role will have a key focus on recruiting, retaining and engaging members.

Trish Banks

Jacqui Taylor has been appointed as a finance director, responsible for driving commercial strategy design, development and delivery of board reporting and oversight of governance for the GUH.

Jacqui is a qualified chartered accountant with more than 20 years experience, in professional services and private industry, having held senior roles across a variety of sectors including upstream oil and gas, oilfield services, renewables, salmon farming, charities, and hospitality. She has worked with businesses of varying sizes and been involved at all stages of the business life cycle from growth through to restructure.

Trish Banks has been promoted to operations director, having previously played a key strategic role in the growth of Subsea UK and its transformation into the GUH.

Trish is responsible for establishing and managing the organisation’s membership and events, which have now become key diary dates in the subsea calendar such as Subsea Expo, the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference; Underwater Robotics, the world’s first ROV conference; the ‘Energise Your Future’ programme for young talent and the Subsea UK STEM Challenge.

Jacqui Taylor