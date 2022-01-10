Business people on the move

Mark Paton

Mark replaces Alex Inglis, who is retiring after 30 years. He said: “I am delighted to join Galbraith and very much looking forward to working with the team here as we continue to grow. Our new hub office for the Scottish Borders, in Kelso, will serve customers and prospective buyers and sellers from across the region.”

Simon Brown, partner and head of Galbraith’s residential division, said: “Mark’s experience in the agricultural sector and knowledge of local communities will be of great benefit to our clients.”

Galbraith handles the sale of properties valued at £55.4 million on average per quarter across its network of 13 offices in Scotland and the north of England.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Georgina Marczak

Precision Medicine Scotland Innovation Centre (PMS-IC), set up to accelerate the use of precision medicine in Scotland, has appointed Georgina Marczak as head of business development.Georgina joins the team from Signant Health, and with a career in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, brings a wealth of experience from the variety of roles.She said, “Working as part of the team to support future discoveries in medicine and to drive the use of precision medicine is hugely exciting. The potential that precision medicine offers is truly transformative - not only in how we diagnose and treat disease to achieve better outcomes for patients, but also in the potential economic savings it can help to achieve for NHS Scotland.”

Top 10 accountancy firm Azets has promoted Edinburgh-based partner Gary Devlin to UK head of internal audit.

Gary will lead a team of over 50 staff delivering an extensive range of internal audit services, encompassing Risk Assurance and Technology Risk Assurance services to several hundred public and private sector organisations across the UK.

Gary is a leading expert in the provision of internal and external audit services, having advised many public, private and third sector clients during a career spanning over 20 years.