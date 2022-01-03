Business people on the move

Penny Sharp

ORB Recruitment, which in August opened an office in the Edinburgh Park Pure Office development, has welcomed Penny Sharp to the business.

Penny, 23, is an Edinburgh local and will take on the role of recruitment consultant, managing permanent roles across Scotland including headhunting, vetting and interviewing candidates for jobs. Before joining ORB, she worked in recruitment for Scottish Nursing Guild, dealing with nurses and health care assistants. Previously, she worked as an administrator for shipping company Marken.

Stephanie Kelly, 38, has joined Eureka Solutions as HR and learning and development manager after nearly two decades in the profession.

Stephanie Kelly

Joining from Parker Technical Services, Stephanie will play a key role in further advancing training opportunities for 65 members of staff as well as developing relationships with schools, colleges, and universities across the UK.

Former Hunter High School pupil and mother-of-two Stephanie still lives locally to the East Kilbride firm, and hopes to introduce a training academy in the near future to ensure talent is maintained and developed, while continuing to welcome and train up the next generation across all divisions from marketing to computer science.

Spreng Thomson, one of Scotland’s most respected PR and communications consultancies, is broadening its range of services, with leading event management specialist, Emma Watson Mack, joining as an associate.

Glasgow-based Spreng Thomson works with some of the UK’s leading businesses. Emma brings more than 20 years’ experience and talent in event management and hospitality operations gained in London and Scotland following a successful career serving with the armed forces.

Emma Watson Mack

While working at Barclays’ global headquarters in London she was involved with the Barclays Premier League and the Global Challenge Round the World Yacht Race.