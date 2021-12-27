Business people on the move

Kenny Cummings

Cummings has served as a financial advisor since 2017. He joins Brown Shipley from Spence & Spence IFA, where he met the complex needs of an array of high net worth individuals.

Earlier, Cummings was a chemical engineer, holding the role of MD of Abbeyhill Electrical Services following completion of the graduate programme at AP Moller Maersk Group.

The appointment follows that of Matt Hoyne as head of Edinburgh office and Gerard Wilson as a director. Both joined Brown Shipley last year and are driving Brown Shipley’s growth plans in Scotland.

Mark Kent

Hoyne said: “I am pleased to welcome Kenny . His appointment shows our commitment to building an even stronger business in Scotland. His drive and experience will be an asset to the team, as we continue to our focus on growth and ensuring we best meet our clients’ wealth management needs.”

The Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) has announced that Mark Kent, former British Ambassador to Argentina, will succeed Karen Betts as chief executive.

Mark joins after more than three decades with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office). Most recently, he served as Ambassador to Argentina from 2016 to June 2021. He also served as the Ambassador to Thailand, Ambassador to Vietnam, as well as roles at British Embassies in Mexico City, Brasilia and the UK Representation to the EU. Mark becomes the ninth chief executive in the SWA’s 110-year history.

Subsea consultancy DiveSource has appointed its first commercial manager as it seeks new international opportunities.

Steve Ham

Steve Ham brings 17 years of industry experience to his role, backed by three decades of sales and marketing. Prior to joining DiveSource, Steve was head of commercial services sales for a subsea services and manufacturing company following his tenure as commercial director at The Underwater Centre at Fort William.