Business people on the move

Ralph will bring to his role over 40 years of knowledge of the transport sector. He has spent the past 12 years as CEO of McGill’s Buses, where he is responsible for running Scotland’s largest zero emission bus fleet and leading a workforce of 1500 employees.

CPT chief executive Graham Vidler said: “I’m delighted to once again welcome Ralph to the CPT team having twice previously been chair of CPT Scotland. His extensive experience in the transport industry will be a huge asset to CPT.”

Ralph said: “I’m delighted to be stepping into the role of CPT President. Jane has done a fantastic job throughout 2021 and I’m sure she will continue to do so. Jane will continue as President until CPT’s council meeting on 27 January.

“I’m looking forward to getting to know CPT members across the country, especially those outside of Scotland, to help them to get the most out of their membership.”

Leading UK product design and development firm Wideblue, which is part of Pivot International, has appointed Barry Warden as its new managing director.

Barry joined the multi award-winning company in 2014 as a mechanical design engineer, and was most recently Wideblue's design and development director. Barry is a Chartered Engineer and has over 14 years of experience in mechanical design, working on many high-profile consumer and medical device projects. He has a master’s degree in engineering from the University of Glasgow, and is a member of the Institute of Mechanical Engineers.

Independent advisory firm Dow Schofield Watts has expanded its corporate finance team in Aberdeen with the appointment of Ross Irvine as assistant manager.

Ross, who previously worked in the audit team at PwC, has six years’ experience in finance. Having started his career at Henderson Loggie, he was one of the first Scottish students to qualify as a charteredaccountant through the apprenticeship scheme.