Business people on the move

Finlay Campbell

Joining from Scottish law firm Brodies, Finlay’s practice focuses on working with investors in the acquisition, management and disposal of properties in the retail, leisure, office, industrial and alternative market sectors. He also represents corporate occupiers and leisure operators with a particular focus on commercial leasing.

Finlay said: “The opportunity to work with such a well-established, experienced, global, Real Estate team was one of the main factors in me joining DLA Piper. I am particularly looking forward to helping our commercial and corporate clients manage their property portfolios, locally and internationally.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His appointment is another example of the firm’s commitment to developing its Scottish offering. In recent months, the firm has hired partners Stuart Murdoch and experienced Scots and English law practitioner Allan Leal, both from Burness Paull.

Judith Hutchison

Scullion LAW, recent winners of SME Scottish Enterprise Family Law Firm of the Year 2021, have made two key new appoitnments.

Judith Hutchison, Solicitor Advocate, has joined the Court Department bringing a wealth of knowledge, experience and technical skill and expertise in court.

Judith’s appointment coincides with a successful year for the team, who were shortlisted for the Scottish Legal Award Criminal Law Firm of the Year 2021 and ranked Band 1 for Crime in Chambers & Partners UK.

Judith spent her first 5 years working in construction before embarking upon a distinguished career at the Crown & Procurator Fiscal’s Office.

Paolo Martone

Solicitor Paolo Martone re-joined Scullion LAW after previously working with the firm in the Court Team over 10 years ago. He is working closely with managing director Nicholas Scullion, solicitor Emma Wright, paralegal Sarah Monaghan and legal secretary Amelia Fraser within the award winning Private Client department – focusing on estates.