Business people on the move

Chris Morris

Prior to becoming CFO, Chris was finance director for UK and Ireland operations at Kelly Services – implementing new front office and billing systems and returning the 20-year loss making business to profit.

A widely respected professional within the financial, commercial and recruitment space, Chris’s appointment is further evidence of Petroplan’s strategic shift as the Group begins to move at pace, accelerating, adapting, and sharpening their service offering.

Chris will be supporting the CEO and board team in the development and rollout of the new business strategy. His proven leadership capabilities and length of experience in large and varied organisations ideally positions him to support and deliver Petroplan’s vision for growth and change.

Gillian McCluskey

A tech-focused law firm currently specialising in lender services has appointed an experienced head of litigation as it eyes up continued business growth.

Gillian McCluskey, previously of MacRoberts, will be tasked with further building the Alston Law team and establishing the firm as a leader in the field.

Having made the switch from public to private sector in 2004, Gillian has acquired more than 20 years of experience across a breadth of litigation issues, achieving accredited status in debt and asset recovery with the Law Society of Scotland.

As well as taking on the new role, Gillian will become a key part in the creation of a full-service dispute resolution department as the firm continues to grow following its acquisition by Moray Group.

Stuart Beattie

Chiene + Tait has appointed social housing specialist accountant Stuart Beattie as its new head of registered social landlords.