Business people on the move

Gillian Nimmo

One of the key tasks for Gillian, who lives in East Lothian, will be finding new businesses and industries to work with ORB, as it looks to quickly establish its name in the Scottish marketplace and become a trailblazer in a new era of permanent recruitment.

“Covid has forced companies to look at their overheads and cut back on non-value initiatives. Permanent recruitment, from my experience, has been one of these”, Gillian said.

“We now have an opportunity to redefine what permanent recruitment is, while we demonstrate the value we can add and how we are a credible part of a business’s team and culture.

Fiona Young

“We are not another agency throwing CVs at companies. We offer value, quality and longevity to meet both clients’ and candidates’ needs.”

Edinburgh-headquartered Apex Hotels has announced the appointment of a new head of spa as it expands its in-house spa brand.

Fiona Young, who joins from her previous role at Crieff Hydro Hotel & Resort, will spearhead the expansion of Yu Spa – starting with its launch at Apex Waterloo Place Hotel in Edinburgh.

With more than 20 years’ experience in the industry Fiona, who started her career as a spa therapist on board cruise ships, spent much of her working life in the USA before returning to Scotland.

Nicki Sturzaker

As well as overseeing the re-brand and reopening of the spa at one of Apex’s key hotels in the Scottish capital, Fiona is also revamping the menu of treatments on offer as well as expanding the variety of packages on offer – including three new day-spa packages.

Edinburgh based, boutique property consultancy, Ellisons has strengthened its team with new consultant, Nicki Sturzaker.

Nicki brings a wealth of communications and customer service experience having worked for many property clients during her 20-year career in public relations. .