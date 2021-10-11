Business people on the move

Crawford Armstrong

This brings the number of new joiners to work with financial advisers to five in just six months. Crawford Armstrong has joined the firm from Quilter Cheviot to focus on business development in Scotland.

Crawford becomes part of a growing team which is committed to ensuring the firm’s Managed Portfolio Service (MPS), Sustainable MPS strategies, AIM and discretionary investment management solutions continue to be made available to more financial advisers and their clients across the country.

Crawford joins after spending 12 years at Quilter Cheviot where he was Regional Development Director in Scotland. Previously he worked for Scottish Life, National Mutual, @SIPP and Clerical Medical/ Scottish Widows during his 30-year career supporting financial planners in Scotland.

Alison McKay

He has a wealth of experience in developing partnerships with financial adviser businesses.

Lindsays, the independent Scottish legal firm for people and businesses, has strengthened its Private Client team with the appointment of a new director.

Alison McKay has joined the firm’s team based in Glasgow as it continues to meet high demand for legal services in her specialist area.

She is experienced across the full range of private client work, including wills and powers of attorney, setting up trusts and providing estate planning advice.

Ceri Shaw

Mrs McKay has 14 years of legal practice behind her, the last decade of which has been based with another firm in Glasgow, working with clients across central Scotland. A graduate of the University of Dundee, she is also a legal diploma tutor at the University of Glasgow.

CodeClan has made a high profile chief delivery officer (CDO) hire from M&G plc, with Ceri Shaw joining Scotland’s digital skills academy.