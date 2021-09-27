Business people on the move

Dr John Lincoln

Sarah Freel has re-joined Lovell, having previously worked for the company in customer relations and partnership roles between 2003-18. Her role will be to develop the company’s social housing offering through partnerships, frameworks and relationships with social housing providers including local authorities and registered social landlords (RSLs).

Lovell believes its experience in the sector makes it ideally placed to help the Scottish government meet its ambitious target of building 70,000 homes for social rent over the next decade. The company is currently working with numerous social housing providers including Forth Housing Association, East Lothian Council and Rural Stirling Housing Association.

Ultrafast laser manufacturer Chromacity has announced that laser expert, Dr John Lincoln, is joining the company’s strategic advisory board.

Stephen Connolly

The company is assembling a panel of industry authorities to help guide the direction of both its technological and market development.

Lincoln is chief executive of the UK’s Photonics Leadership Group, which provides guidance to the UK government to highlight opportunities for maximising the growth and adoption of lasers and photonic technologies. He also holds roles at a variety of photonics associations, including The Future Photonics Hub and SPIE, where he is strategic advisor for Europe.

Stephen Connolly has joined Blackadders as a partner in the firm’s Glasgow team.

Previously a partner with Miller Samuel Hill Brown, Stephen has specialised in employment law for over 15 years.

Sarah Freel

In addition to regularly representing clients in employment tribunals in contentious cases, Stephen provides strategic, practical advice on the full range of employment law and HR matters.