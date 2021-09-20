Business people on the move

Ray de Silva

Brainnwave uses ‘augmented intelligence’ to rapidly improve decision-making capabilities. It typically combines AI, data science and machine learning to do this. Its customised software and approach helps businesses unlock unrealised value in data, preparing them for a digital future.

It is estimated that digital transformation could unlock as much as $100 trillion in economic impact globally, with Artificial Intelligence alone set to increase global GDP by $13 trillion.

The business has appointed scale-up specialist Ray de Silva as chief commercial officer to help drive growth at the company, which plans to double its headcount in the next six months alone.

Phil Charles

CEO Steve Coates said: “Business leaders are hungry for new ways of analysing information to spot opportunities, and now’s the time for someone with Ray’s expertise to join the team. We have big ambitions and Ray will be crucial to our next phase.”

N4 Partners (N4) has strengthened its team with the appointment of former KPMG partner Phil Charles, who joins the Glasgow-based investment firm’s new advisory board.

Phil has spent over two decades working at KPMG where he was a senior partner, leading the global accountancy firm’s services to the private enterprise market.

An N4 spokesperson, said: “Phil has been renowned as a trusted adviser to both business owners and their management teams throughout the UK. His experience will prove to be invaluable as we continue to expand our portfolio solutions arm of the business.”

Bob Cairney

Scotland’s largest construction trade association, SELECT, has appointed Bob Cairney as new director of technical services.

He will oversee the development of technical and training services, reflecting the increasing reliance on electrical technology and the game-changing impact of renewable energy sources.