Business people on the move

Malachy Devlin

He joins the Edinburgh and Oxford-based satellite communications company to build the business and its reputation as the premier provider of high throughput multi-beam scanning antenna systems.

Devlin brings over 25 years senior level technical and leadership experience to the position, having held roles in international technology companies in market sectors ranging from satellite, 5G, aerospace and defence to software defined radio and IoT.

As co-founder of several investor backed high-growth companies, he is a proven technology leader with particular success in bringing innovative products to market.

Calum Allmond

He joins Celestia UK from the Scotland 5G Centre, where he was operations director and oversaw the successful creation and development of the organisation charged with embracing the global potential of 5G connectivity.

After gaining a BEng in Electronic and Microprocessor Engineering at Strathclyde University, he went on to complete a PhD in signal processing. He holds a MSc in corporate leadership from Edinburgh Napier University.

DM Hall, one of Scotland’s leading independent firms of chartered surveyors, has appointed Calum Allmond as its new head of architectural services.

Based in Dunfermline, Calum, an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Architectural Technology (ACIAT), will manage a three-strong team with a brief to grow its headcount both this year and next.

Xin Zhang

Calum joined DM Hall in 2017 with a first-class honours’ degree in architectural technology from Edinburgh Napier University and has substantial experience in dealing with the, often complex, property issues that can arise from Land Registry and alteration documentation.

Greaves West & Ayre, one of the region’s leading accountancy firms, has promoted Xin Zhang to associate.

Having already acquired an MSc in Quantitative Finance, Xin qualified as a chartered accountant in 2018.