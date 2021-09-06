Business people on the move

Richard Campbell

Campbell, a chartered structural engineer with more than 14 years’ of industry experience, joined Will Rudd Davidson in 2019 as an associate in Glasgow. The University of Strathclyde graduate will now share responsibility for overseeing the day to day running of the consultancy firm’s Glasgow practice.

In a further change to the Glasgow team, Darren Tannock has been promoted to senior engineer team leader.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company’s Edinburgh office has also made three graduate engineer appointments in Hugh Standen, Arran Elder and Pawel Kanski to support its projects in the capital and beyond.

Joseph Bowie

Richard Campbell said: “To earn this promotion is a proud moment and I am excited about the opportunities and challenges that my new responsibilities will bring.”

Professional services firm Moray Group has appointed a high-profile new group-wide chief operating officer to help drive growth.

Father-of-two Joseph Bowie, 36, take on the COO position after more than a decade at legal firm Aberdein Considine.

Now he will take key responsibilities across multiple legal firms which operate under the Moray Group umbrella, including Simpson & Marwick in Edinburgh, Esson & Aberdein in Aberdeen and Alston Law in Glasgow.

Matthew McCanny.

Randolph Hill Nursing Homes Group has announced the appointment of Matthew McCanny as manager of its new Kirk Lane home in Livingston.

Matthew, who has been with the group since 2016, is promoted into the new role where he will be supported by newly promoted deputy manager Ann Livingstone, who joined the company in 2010.

Kirk Lane is a new, 60-bedroom development, built on the former Livingston Development Corporation site.