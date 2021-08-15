Business people on the move

Boglarka Ronto

Commissum is one of the fastest-growing cyber security firms in the UK and has doubled in size every year for the past three years, with offices in Birmingham, Edinburgh and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

It offers a host of cybersecurity-related services including: technical assurance and security testing, managed services and cyber incident response, advisory & audit and a range of educational and awareness services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CREST is an international not-for-profit accreditation and certification body that represents and supports the technical information security market and sets the benchmark for skill and expertise levels for the industry.

Will Silva

Boglarka is one of three members elected at CREST GB’s virtual annual general meeting in June and one of two female executive committee members. CREST GB consists of a committee of nine senior industrialists.

IbisVision, the groundbreaking Glasgow company whose platform allows opticians to perform remote eye tests with patients in any location, has created a new role of lead developer as it builds world leading software for facial recognition.

The company has hired Will Silva, a Brazilian IT specialist, for the senior management role that will bring in house functions previously outsourced to consultancies.

Silva will initially lead the focus on developing facial recognition mechanisms that detect movement and so allow for patients.

George Dymond

Planet Organic has appointed George Dymond as its new chief executive officer to drive growth.

Dymond, group chief commercial officer and MD of Holland & Barrett’s international operation, joins the organic food and health retailer with a mission to grow the business and to further its ethos of healthy living and sustainable shopping.