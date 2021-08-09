Business people on the move

Ewan Nicolson

Ewan joins following a 15-year career in data science and management leadership roles for Skyscanner and latterly the BBC.

His background in computers and data spanning statistical modelling for offshore exploration, developing machine learning models and managing sizeable data science teams at global corporations will bring significant additional expertise to the Forecast team.

For the past two years, he has been a lead data scientist at the BBC where he headed up a team of data scientists responsible for creating personalised audience experiences. As part of joining the team, Paul van Loon, Forecast’s head of advanced analytics has been promoted to become a director of Forecast in the UK.

Donna Brennan

BTO has appointed Donna Brennan as legal director in its Raeburn Hope office in Helensburgh, where she will manage the firm’s wills, estates and succession planning team.

Donna is a recognised expert in her field and a Registered Trust and Estate Practitioner. In conjunction with her colleagues in Glasgow and Edinburgh, Donna will play a vital role in driving forward the continued expansion of the team by further developing her broad network of business contacts across the West of Scotland and beyond.

Leading accountancy firm, Scholes Chartered Accountants, has appointed Ryan Allan as a director, heralding the launch of the latest phase of growth for the Kirkwall-headquartered business.

Ryan, who began his accountancy career with Scholes CA in 2011, has been an associate director with the firm for the past two years. He now joins directors Karen Scholes and Ivan Houston at the helm.

Ryan Allan (centre)

The announcement comes as Scholes CA builds on an intensive period of activity within its Kirkwall and Edinburgh offices, supporting clients nationwide through the pandemic.