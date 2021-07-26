Business people on the move

David Tannock

With more than 18 years’ experience in the insolvency sector, David joins from an accountancy and business advisory services firm in Glasgow where he spent almost four years as an insolvency manager, having previously worked for another chartered accountancy practice in the city for nine years.

David has a broad range of experience covering insolvency and debt solutions, including helping struggling individuals and businesses on matters such as trust deeds, sequestrations and Debt Arrangement Schemes.

From his base in Glasgow, David will work with the team to provide personal insolvency expertise to clients across Scotland from Begbies Traynor’s offices in Edinburgh, Dundee and Aberdeen.

Lisa Travers

Accountancy firm Chiene + Tait has appointed a new partner to its expanding personal tax team. Lisa Travers joins from RSM’s Glasgow office where she worked in its private client practice. Prior that that she spent the first nine years of her career at KPMG before moving to Deloitte as an associate director.

Lisa brings a wealth of experience to her new role as an experienced adviser on income and capital tax planning for high net worth individuals, entrepreneurs and private equity fund executives. Working alongside Michelle Fallon, C+T’s Head of Private Client Tax, Lisa will focus on further growing the firm’s private client business throughout Scotland.

Lisa said: “I’m really thrilled to join the highly regarded Personal Tax team at Chiene + Tait. The entire firm’s growth over the past decade is so impressive. It’s incredibly exciting for me to no be part of this success and help further develop its private client practice.

Creative Agency Leith has appointed Vic Milne as its new head of planning, replacing David Amers after 26 years.

Vic Milne