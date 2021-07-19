Business people on the move

Ross Macdonald

Ross MacDonald and Blair Ferguson, who have been with Allied since taking on university placements, as well as Gavin J Smith have all been made director.

The appointments will ensure Allied retains the quality and skills at board level to continue to grow the business and evolve for the future.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chairman Grant Robertson said: “These promotions are tremendous news for the business and our clients. By retaining and nurturing our best talent, Allied can continue to deliver the high standard of service for which we are renowned, as well as developing and adapting for the future.

Blair Ferguson

“We have a number of innovative market leading solutions to introduce soon, and these appointments are further testament to the bright future the business has ahead.”

Allied Surveyors Scotland has 32 offices across Scotland and provides a complete range of professional property services including residential and commercial property valuations, together with building surveying and building consultancy services.

With a growing staff base of more than 160 employees, the company has an annual turnover of over £14 million and a client base that comprises lawyers, estate agents, banks, builders, investors and developers.

Ross MacDonald and Blair Ferguson have 9-years-service each with Allied, having both originally joined on university placements. Ross heads up the Hamilton Office with Donald Watt, while Blair operates out of Dundee, alongside existing Director Gary Black, covering Tayside and Angus.

Gavin J Smith

Gavin J Smith re-joined Allied in September 2019, having originally trained with Murray and Muir who Allied Surveyors acquired in 2016, and covers East Dunbartonshire and Glasgow West.

He said: “It is fantastic to be with a progressive firm promoting staff to senior posts and encouraging the next generation of business leaders to grow and develop.”

Grant Robertson added: “We are always on the lookout for new talent to join the firm to help us continue to deliver the best service possible for our growing client base.