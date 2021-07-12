Business people on the move

Natalie Boyle

This most recent appointment to the group’s leadership team follows the announcement of AAB and Hardie Caldwell’s merger earlier this month.

The two businesses said the merger would accelerate AAB’s plans of becoming a leading Scottish regional player across the country’s three biggest cities, Glasgow Edinburgh and Aberdeen.

Natalie who is a graduate of Glasgow Caledonian University has 10 years’ experience in the industry and joined Hardie Caldwell three years ago. Most recently she held the position of audit manager at the firm.

David Bell

She is a qualified ICAEW member and was also recently approved by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland (ICAS) to become a Responsible Individual (RI) for audit purposes.

Business advisory firm Quantuma has expanded its forensic accounting and investigation team into Scotland with the appointment of managing director, David Bell.

David will assist individuals, businesses and lawyers on a range of disputes, including expert witness and advisory roles in business valuations, shareholder, and other commercial disputes. He will also assist in investigations and fraud-related matters.

This news follows Quantuma’s expansion into Scotland through its merger with insolvency and restructuring practice WRI Associates in March 2020.

Richard Harris

One Year No Beer, the award-winning behaviour change programme and online toolkit for surviving modern society alcohol-free, has recently confirmed the appointment of their new chairman, Richard Harris.

With a strong proven track record in the successful application of technology for enterprise, Richard will bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to the business. Focusing on structuring the business for rapid growth, his role will be supporting the management team and technological application of the online health and wellbeing platform.