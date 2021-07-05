Business people on the move

Ken Symon

The recruitment move sees experienced editor and leading business and finance journalist Ken Symon join the agency as associate director.

Ken moves to the role from that of editor of Scottish Business Insider and insider.co.uk. His previous roles include deputy editor of The Sunday Times Scotland and business editor of The Scotsman.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He will lead the business-to-business side of the agency and also work on business development with the executive team, which recently expanded to include creative director and former broadcaster Heather Suttie. Katie Palmer was recently promoted to the executive team as associate director.

Euan Murray

Ken said: “I am delighted to be joining Hollicom as it expands and works to better serve its clients in what is still a very challenging time for many businesses. I am looking forward to working a highly creative team to help advise businesses as they face the issues and opportunities of working in the ‘new normal’ as we emerge from the pandemic.”

Shepherd and Wedderburn has appointed Euan Murray as a partner in its construction and infrastructure team.

He brings 16 years’ experience advising on the procurement, construction and operation of energy and infrastructure projects across the UK.

Euan, who was previously a director at Shepherd and Wedderburn, re-joined the firm on 14 June. Dual qualified in Scotland and England and Wales, has advised a wide range of public and private sector clients on major UK construction and infrastructure projects.

Gary Robertson

Gary Robertson has joined Eco Group in a newly created role of group opportunity strategist.