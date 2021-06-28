Business people on the move

Andy Yule

Andy Yule has been appointed as a director in Edinburgh while in Glasgow, Richard Duffy takes up a senior solicitor role and Natalia Bell joins as a solicitor. All will support Blackadders’ commercial property teams through its network of offices including Dundee, Aberdeen, Arbroath and Perth.

Andy brings almost 20 years of experience across the commercial property spectrum from leasing, acquisitions and disposals to lending.

Richard Duffy joins from McEwan Fraser and specialises in commercial real estate spanning law practice, property law, negotiation, and legal expertise.Richard qualified as a solicitor in 2006

Emma Gray

Natalia started out in commercial and rural property in Lockerbie after qualifying as a solicitor in April 2021. She studied law at the University of Strathclyde where she graduated with honours including a diploma in legal practice.

Emma Gray, partner and head of commercial property at Blackadders, said: “We welcome Andy, Richard and Natalia on board. Their appointments will further enhance the offering nationwide, enabling us to continue on a growth trajectory that now sees us as a nationally recognised player in the commercial property arena.”

Sustainable building services firm Viridis is investing in young people’s futures with the hire of Euan Meikle at their Falkirk office.

Euan, who is currently studying building services engineering at Glasgow Caledonian University and is due to graduate this summer, joins the dedicated team, who believe in green solutions.

Euan Meikle

Viridis is committed to training and educating the next generation of net-zero design engineers to nurture talent from the beginning of their career to create a greener, more sustainable future as well as help bridge the skills gap.