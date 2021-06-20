Business people on the move

Chris Horne

The farmer cooperative, which offers independent agronomy advice based on over 20,000 cutting edge trials plots, has more than 250 members from arable and potato enterprises across Scotland, as well as industry associates.

Following three years as vice chair, Mr Mason takes over from Thomas Pate of South Powrie Farm, near Dundee.

Growing cereals, potatoes, onions and broccoli across owned, rented and contracted land in Fife, he brings with him 15 years of board experience with East of Scotland Growers (EOSG), four years as chair.

Ernst van Orsouw

“I joined Scottish Agronomy in 1989 because I wanted to access independent advice that had my best interests at heart,” he says. “The same guiding principles remain core to the cooperative today, and I am looking forward to working with the board, staff and executive team at Scottish Agronomy to take the cooperative into the next era, navigating the challenges and maximising the opportunities.”

The industry is facing a rising wave of change, instigated by Brexit, withdrawal of more agrochemical products and a government agenda that is pushing at once for farmers to produce more food for less and be aligned with its environment agenda, but, he says, this is not all negative.

Azets, one of Europe’s largest regional accountancy and business advisor to SMEs and top ten UK accountancy firm, with c.120,000 clients, has appointed Chris Horne as CEO.

The role includes overall responsibility for Azets and Blick Rothenberg, with over 160 offices across the UK and the Nordics.

Chris has over 15 years’ experience of senior leadership roles within accountancy, previously being managing partner of Campbell Dallas and more recently in several senior leadership roles in Azets.

Roslin Technologies, the UK’s fast growing biotechnology and agribusiness innovator,has appointed Ernst van Orsouw as CEO to lead technology solutions for the food, agriculture and vet sectors.