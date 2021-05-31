Business people on the move

Michelle Primrose

Michelle Primrose has joined as group HR manager and Matt McCreath has been appointed as group financial controller. Both Michelle and Matt joined the Group in April.

Michelle is a highly experienced HR professional with previous roles with leading businesses including BAE Systems, Balfour Beatty, AECOM and Sainsbury’s. Michelle is a chartered MCIPD with experience in the delivery of successful people-focused HR strategies and also of supporting a large workforce during a period of change and growth. Michelle joins the senior management team, reporting to the group chief executive, Charles Hammond. and will be based in the Port of Grangemouth with responsibility for HR across the group’s eight ports.

Matt is a qualified chartered accountant and has worked in senior management roles for a variety of well-respected global businesses, most recently John Menzies plc and previously Macdonald Hotels and KMPG. Matt joins the senior management team, reporting to the chief financial officer, Carole Cran, and will be based in the group’s HQ at the Port of Leith.

Matt McCreath

One of the UK’s leading energy lawyers, Bob Ruddiman, has joined Burness Paull.

In a landmark move for the independent Scottish firm, Ruddiman will lead and grow the energy team at Burness Paull - combining its well-established renewables practice and highly-regarded oil and gas practice.

The new-look energy team will advise a growing client base, as transition to a low carbon future impacts more companies and draws in a wider range of technologies.

In his previous role at Pinsent Masons, where he held a number of senior leadership positions including heading the Global Energy Sector team, Ruddiman operated extensively across the USA, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and South East Asia as well as the UK.

Bob Ruddiman