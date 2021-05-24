Business people on the move

Alison Stone

Alison will work with charities and voluntary organisations across the country to build online ingenuity through effective communications, training and strategic partnerships. Overseeing some 25,000+ registered charities across Scotland, Alison will work to enhance knowledge and understanding of basic cyber skills, as well as educate organisations on best cyber practices and responses to attacks.

She will build on work undertaken in her previous role at the Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations (SCVO), where she was Cyber Resilience Coordinator.

Record breaking adventurer Mollie Hughes (30), who last year became the youngest woman in the world to ski solo to the South Pole, has been appointed a director of Ocean Vertical, a Scottish adventure company that embraces sustainable sea, coastal and mountaineering experiences.

Mollie Hughes of Ocean Vertical at Seacliff Beach, East Lothian

East Lothian-based Ocean Vertical was founded in 2018 by professional instructor Stevie Boyle and former international architect, Adrian Boot. Their small team of highly qualified instructors specialise in immersing individuals and small groups in wilderness experiences like coasteering, surfing, paddle-boarding, climbing and mountaineering.

The ethical adventure business also offers summer and winter mountaineering experiences in Glen Coe and the Western Highlands of Scotland. Hughes’ climbing successes include Mount Everest from the south side aged just 21 and returning to summit from the north side aged 26 – the youngest woman in the world to do so.

Knight Property Group has expanded its project management team with the appointment of Eddie Higgins as construction project manager.

Eddie brings 26 years site engineering and project management experience with leading companies within the Scottish construction sector, including Ogilvie Construction and Stewart Milne. He will operate from the firm’s Edinburgh office.