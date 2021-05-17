Business people on the move

Andrew Sinclair

For the past two years, Andrew has led an internal transformation programme for iomart. He will now oversee the strategic development of new products and services to help customers design their digital workplace and implement cloud transformation projects.

Reece Donovan, CEO, said: “We are focused on creating and delivering the right services and expertise to help our customers adapt to the challenges they face. With his deep understanding of the computing and cloud landscape, and his customer first approach, I am very pleased to have Andy overseeing the development and maintenance of a set of innovative products and services as we continue to move our business forward.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With more than 10 years of experience in cloud computing and engineering teams, Andrew said: “It’s an incredibly exciting time to be at iomart. With our technical expertise, global IP network and extensive datacentre footprint, I’m looking forward to working with our talented teams and partners to develop the products and relationships that will be the foundation of future growth.”

Brendan McCarron

Brendan McCarron has joined Bunnahabhain as master distiller ahead of the acclaimed Fèis Ìle whisky festival in June.

Islay’s most remote distillery is opening its virtual doors once again and this year, giving fans their first chance to meet Brendan McCarron who has been officially appointed as Master Distiller for Distell’s Single Malt and Blended Scotch portfolio.

With a career spanning 15 years in the industry including several stints for distilleries on Islay, Brendan brings a vast array of experience to his role overseeing whisky making across Bunnahabhain, Deanston and Tobermory distilleries as well as Scottish Leader and Black Bottle blends.

Aberdeen-based Mintra – a leading provider of digital learning and human capital management (HCM) software to safety-critical industries worldwide – has appointed Valentinos Steliou to the new role of head of acquisitions.

Valentinos Steliou