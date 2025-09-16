Business mentor Amanda Hughes launches 'The Big Day Off' campaign to help small business owners protect their mental health

Business mentor Amanda Hughes has launched a new campaign "The Big Day Off " to help small business owners step away from work without guilt.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With research showing over half of entrepreneurs say running a business has harmed their mental health, the free initiative gives owners a simple planner to protect their energy, reduce stress, and take proper time off while keeping their business on track.

Running your own business can be rewarding, but it’s also demanding. Studies show that 56% of small business owners report their mental health has suffered because of work pressures, while more than half admit they regularly work weekends and struggle to switch off. For many entrepreneurs, the idea of taking a full day off feels impossible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amanda Hughes, an Amazon #1 bestselling author and mentor to hundreds of small business owners, says this has become one of the biggest issues she hears from her community. “

Amanda Hughes award winning Small Business Mentor

The number one thing I hear from small business owners is: ‘I’d love to take a day off, but I never feel on top of things enough.’ That has to change.”

To provide a practical solution, Amanda has created The Big Day Off Planner, a free downloadable resource designed to help business owners confidently protect time for rest. The planner includes:

A weekly grid to map both business and personal commitments.

The “glass vs. rubber ball” exercise to identify essential versus non-essential tasks.

Time-blocking tools to prevent overwork.

A return checklist so business owners can step away without anxiety.

“Taking time off isn’t a weakness, it’s one of the smartest growth strategies you can use.” Amanda says

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amanda Hughes award winning small business mentor

The campaign also invites entrepreneurs to share their experiences on social media with the hashtag #TheBigDayOff, creating a ripple effect of permission and support across the small business community.

The Big Day Off Planner is available free via Amanda’s website: amandahughes.uk/dayoff.

About Amanda Hughes