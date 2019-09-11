Business membership group Entrepreneurial Scotland boosts top team

Entrepreneurial Scotland, the business education and membership organisation, has strengthened its management team with the appointment of two new directors to its senior management team.

Sara Cook – the first ES employee to embark on the Saltire Fellowship – has been promoted to the new position of director of talent programmes while Sean McGrath is the new finance director.

Chief executive Sandy Kennedy: "It’s an exciting time for ES with two incredibly talented people in Sara and Sean joining our management team.

"Sean’s financial experience will be invaluable, and he will help us plan ahead for the future. Sara’s appointment is a proud moment for everyone involved with ES.

"Sara is part of the next generation of leaders in Scotland, which was clear to see when she returned to her role following the Saltire Fellowship, and I am confident she will continue to be an invaluable member of the team."