Business leaders to unite at SCC dinner honouring Scotland’s contributions to world

Keynote speakers at the event, which is billed as celebrating Scotland’s contributions to the world, include Scottish Nobel Prize winning chemist Professor David MacMillan of Princeton University in the US.

Delegates will also hear speeches from SCC chief executive Dr Liz Cameron and president Stephen Leckie, who also heads up the Crieff Hydro Group of Hotels, and Scotland’s Deputy First Minister John Swinney.

The event will take place at the Glasgow Science Centre on June 22, with Scottish journalist Kaye Adams hosting.

Dr Cameron – who was awarded a CBE in the most recent New Year Honours list for services to the promotion of Scotland and UK international trade – said: “The [SCC] are looking forward to welcoming Prof MacMillan back to Scotland and highlighting the depth and quality of Scottish talent around the world. We are delighted that our Deputy First Minister John Swinney will also offer his support as we look ahead, acknowledging the excellence of Scottish business and opportunities internationally.

“Having Scotland’s 15th Nobel Prize winner, a leading global Scot, addressing Scotland’s business community alongside the Deputy First Minister is a real privilege and highlights Scotland’s continued contribution to business and innovation.”

Prof MacMillan, named a joint Nobel Prize winner last year for developing a new way of building molecules, said: “It will be an honour and a pleasure to get the opportunity to meet with the business leaders of Scotland, and to chat about my path to the Nobel Prize and appearance on BBC Radio Scotland’s ‘Off the Ball’.”

Stephen Leckie, SCC president and CEO of the Crieff Hydro Group of Hotels, is among speakers at the event. Picture: contributed.

Also commenting was Mr Swinney, who said: “Scotland has an incredible array of talent and I am delighted to be joining the [SCC] at the Global Business Dinner to celebrate our country’s contributions to the world.