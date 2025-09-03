Business Gateway launches its first-ever ‘Scottish Start-Up Month’

Business Gateway, Scotland’s national business support service, has launched Scottish Start-Up Month, a nationwide campaign to celebrate Scotland’s entrepreneurial spirit.

Running throughout September, the campaign is designed to inspire and support anyone with a business idea to take their first step.

Business Gateway is encouraging aspiring Scottish entrepreneurs who are looking to start a business, or take their side-hustle further, to explore the wide range of free support available. This support includes one-to-one guidance from experienced local business advisers, webinars, online resources, reviews of business plans as well as access to market research reports. Business Gateway’s services are available to businesses in Scotland at every stage in their journey.

One of Business Gateway’s key resources is its Planning To Start tool - an online questionnaire designed to help individuals assess their readiness to start a business. By answering a few quick questions, users can access a start-up toolkit filled with resources, advice, webinars and specific support for their business. It also connects them directly with relevant Business Gateway services and local advisers, making it easier to access tailored support from day one.

Scottish start-up month is backed by Deputy First Minister, Kate Forbes and is supported by a group of hero ambassadors - Gemma Stuart, founder of Gut Wealth; Nicola Johnston, director of Island Larder; Gary Claase, co-founder of Gecko Glazing; Dr Poonam Gupta OBE, CEO of PG Paper and Coinneach MacLeod, Hebridean Baker.

Along with a number of other early pledgers, each of the hero ambassadors has pledged their backing for the campaign to inspire the next generation of Scottish business owners.

The campaign also features the support of small business owners from across Scotland who are lending their voices and experiences, including Louise McMahon of Edinburgh Dyslexic Services and Kasia McGavigan of Blue Bee Mike.

Business Gateway is now calling on other established businesses and organisations across Scotland to pledge their support by using their own platforms to encourage emerging start-up businesses.

Hugh Lightbody, Chief Officer at Business Gateway, said: “Scotland has no shortage of ambition, creativity and drive, but taking that first step can often feel overwhelming. With Scottish Start-Up Month, we want to show that help is not only available but easy to access.

“Whether you’re starting a side project or planning your next big idea, we’re here to help turn that into something real. This collective backing will help spotlight the power of local enterprise and build a stronger entrepreneurial ecosystem across the country.”

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said: “Entrepreneurs and start-up companies are the backbone of our economy and it has been very encouraging to see a number of different sources indicating a significant increase in Scottish start-up companies being created. This indicates a confidence in the business environment and conditions being created to encourage any business-minded person who wants to start or develop their business idea to do so.

“Business founders of course need the right support at the right time to help ensure they can develop, grow and prosper. I would encourage anyone who is considering starting or scaling-up a business to get in touch with Business Gateway and the other organisations supporting Scotland’s entrepreneurial talent up and down the country to start a conversation, find out more and get the right help to ensure your business can start, scale and thrive.”

Hero ambassador and founder of Gut Wealth, Gemma Stuart, said: “Starting a business can be incredibly exciting, but it can also be isolating and overwhelming. Having access to advice, community and resources through Business Gateway made all the difference to me and my business and I’d encourage any small business owner to reach out for support. I’m proud to be part of a campaign that helps others see that they don’t have to do it alone.”

To find out more about how Business Gateway can help your business, visit https://www.bgateway.com