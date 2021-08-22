'Business decelerator' eyes Scottish rollout after return to Isle of Bute

Scotland’s first “business decelerator” is set to return to the Isle of Bute this autumn as corporate executives ponder the post-pandemic future of work.

By Scott Reid
Sunday, 22nd August 2021, 4:55 am
Scotland’s first ‘business decelerator’ returns to the Isle of Bute this autumn.
Gib Bulloch, the Geneva-based Scot who founded the Craigberoch Decelerator Lab on his native Isle of Bute in 2019, said: “Alongside the current Covid-19 pandemic, we are witnessing a pandemic of burnout in the workplace as people work ever longer hours. The boundaries between work and home life have never been so blurred.

“We hope to show business leaders how accelerating change starts with slowing down.”

Craigberoch’s autumn schedule consists of two broad programmes that will run during September, and again when the COP26 climate change conference takes place in Glasgow in November.

Bulloch is an award-winning social intrapreneur who founded and scaled Accenture Development Partnerships. He added: “We think our model on Bute can be developed and taken to other parts of Scotland, creating a network of rural business decelerators.”

