Burnout early signs and steps to resolve it

For executives and upper-level management, burnout often develops as the result of being overworked, emotionally depleted, and unable to keep up with continual demands.

Loss of motivation and energy due to burnout can lead to feelings of hopelessness, cynicism, and resentment. Sometimes it seems like there's nothing left to give.

Burnout has far-reaching consequences that affect every aspect of a person's life. Furthermore, burnout has been linked to long-term physiological changes that increase susceptibility to infectious diseases including the common cold and the flu. The negative effects of burnout are far-reaching and necessitate prompt action.

The telling signs of burnout

Burnout looks different for everyone, however it can affect you physically, intellectually and emotionally. White River Manor, which provides recovery treatments at its luxury rehab facilities, here takes a look at some of the early signs of burnout.

Ongoing fatigue

Fatigue is a prominent symptom of burnout and can affect many areas of your life. It's possible that you'll constantly feel tired and that even the simplest of jobs will take you an inordinate amount of time to complete, particularly for high-pressure executive positions in the UK.

Lack of motivation

While most people occasionally experience a lack of motivation, these symptoms may indicate burnout if they persist for an extended period of time. This is not limited to high-ranking executives, but can be true for new hires as well.

Unhealthy changes of habit

We are creatures of habit; when our routines suddenly shift, it's usually an indication that something is wrong. This could indicate that you are not sticking to a healthy diet, or that you are consuming more (or less) than usual. Another possible indicator is an unusual sleep schedule or an increased demand for sleep.

How to treat burnout

Fortunately, there are actions you can take to reclaim your energy and bounce back from burnout if you recognise its symptoms.

Schedule time off

Vacation and sick days are meant to be used. Take time off as soon as possible if you can, and use it to focus on getting well by sleeping, reading, and doing anything else you've found to be relaxing and helpful.

It could also be of great benefit to use this time to stay at a luxury rehab, where specialists and therapists are made available to help you treat the specific causes of burnout and to apply healthy coping mechanisms.

Integrate exercise into your routine

Exercising is a great way to relieve stress. Start your day with a walk or jog, schedule a game of tennis with a friend, or do exercises at home.

Regardless of the form of physical activity you choose, you can benefit from taking time to clear your head and concentrate on your health.

Learn to set healthy boundaries

When we're trying to prioritise our own well-being, it might be difficult to say "no" to requests from our employer, friends, and family members. But there are instances when it's essential for our mental and physical health.

Setting limits for oneself, such as leaving the office at a specific time every day or spending the weekend alone or with loved ones, can be quite beneficial.

Attending a treatment programme at a luxury rehab, such as that offered by White River Manor, will allow you to learn healthy coping mechanisms and a workable means of setting boundaries in your daily life.

Prioritise sleep