Bumper crop of asparagus to hit the shelves of Asda thanks to Scottish grower microclimate

ESG Drysdale extends supply of asparagus to more than 60 Asda stores across the north-east of England. Supplier expects to sell at least 25 tonnes of asparagus through Asda. Vegetable grower credits coastal microclimate for the success of strong asparagus season. Grower says extended supply is a significant boost.

Leading vegetable production company ESG Drysdale has extended its locally grown asparagus supply to more than 60 Asda stores across the North East of England. The popular summer vegetable will hit the shelves following a successful supply to Scottish stores in 2024.

The business, formed in 2024 following the merger of two of Scotland’s leading fresh produce organisations, East of Scotland Growers (ESG) and R&K Drysdale, then began supplying asparagus to Asda stores across Scotland.

Following the success of its Scottish launch, which was the product’s first season to market, ESG Drysdale was supplying asparagus to Asda through the retailer’s distribution centre in Washington, Tyne and Wear before the end of last year's season.

3 Asda roots for local growers. Pictured L - R Andy Laing, ESG Drysdale; Rob Stockwell, Grower; Alex MacArthur, ESG Drysdale

ESG Drysdale, which works with a total of 18 different growers, is the only Scottish supplier of asparagus to retail - with the team attributing the quality of the produce to the microclimate of Scotland's east coast. The asparagus fields sit within farmland of around 40 acres, their warm and sandy soil running right next to the beach on the north shore of the Firth of Forth.

According to the team, the close proximity of the crop to the sea means the ground is always moist and never frosts, while prevailing winds around the coast mean fewer clouds and lots of sunlight - all helpful ingredients in the successful growth of asparagus.

Alex MacArthur, National Account Manager at ESG Drysdale, said: “People often associate asparagus with warmer climates than the east coast of Scotland, but we’ve got a microclimate that really works. Our asparagus grows across a site of warm, sandy soil which runs right next to the beach on the north shore of the Firth of Forth.

“Being so close to the shore allows the ground to warm up quickly, giving us an early start in the season. As well as that, being so close to the sea means the ground is always moist and never frosts, while prevailing winds in the area mean fewer clouds and lots of sunlight.

2 Asda roots for local growers. Pictured L - R Andy Laing, ESG Drysdale; Jonathan Wood, Asda; Rob Stockwell, Grower; Alex MacArthur, ESG Drysdale

“All of that helps enormously with crop growth, and the fact we can get our product to Asda stores quickly – if it’s picked on a Monday, it’s on the shelves by Wednesday at the latest – means our asparagus is beautifully fresh.”

This year, three lines of ESG Drysdale’s locally grown asparagus will be sold in a total of 91 Asda stores in Scotland, with 66 stores stocking ESG Drysdale’s asparagus in England. The team, which works with two asparagus growers along Scotland's east coast, is expected to sell at least 25 tonnes of asparagus through Asda this year, with 70% of volume earmarked for distribution in Scotland and 30% in England.

Alex MacArthur said: “To kickstart our 2025 asparagus season with distribution in both Scotland and England, has come as a significant boost. It’s always fantastic to expand your business, particularly with a major retailer like Asda, and the further south we go, the bigger the orders are simply because the greater population means more shoppers.”

“It’s a great start for our asparagus team in 2025, and given how well we did last year, we’re hoping things will continue on a similar trajectory through the course of the season ahead."

Jonathan Wood, Specialist Buyer at Asda, said: “Following a successful first season in 2024, we’re delighted to bring delicious Scottish asparagus to even more Asda customers as we start the new season in 2025.

“ESG Drysdale’s asparagus was a huge success in its first year with Asda, and we’re confident our customers in Scotland and the northeast of England, will get to enjoy the freshness of locally grown asparagus on their plates.

“By working with local farmers who know their craft inside out, we’re able to get high-end stock into our stores quickly and with limited travel time – a win for all involved.”

Alex MacArthur added: “Having Asda’s support for our asparagus output is hugely appreciated, because this is a product that requires some real dedication.

“It’s a significant investment to grow asparagus, in that growers have to plant the crowns and wait for them to mature in the ground before they can get a crop from them. That’s usually three years of waiting.

“Asda’s decision to continue our supply in Scotland and begin the season in England allows more of our volume to go to retail, which is more structured and has better forecasting than other markets. That in turn allows our growers to look further ahead and increase the efficiency of their processes.