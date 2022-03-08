Building work set to start on £100m Angus golf resort, hotel and spa after getting green light

The development – known as The Angus – is set to be located on the Shank of Omachie near Broughty Ferry, boasting Dundee and Angus’ first five-star hotel, with those behind the initiative saying it could boost the local economy by more than £40m a year once it is operational, in around two years’ time.

The full venture is expected to generate more than 300 full and part-time jobs, with a further 130 full-time equivalent posts and 285 additional employment positions during the construction and development phase.

The plans include Dundee and Angus’ first five-star hotel, boasting 175 guest rooms. Picture: contributed.

The Angus owner, Mike Forbes of the nearby Forbes of Kingennie country resort, welcomed approval of amendments to the hotel design and layout.

The approved new plans will see the hillside hotel offering 175 guest rooms, a rooftop sky bar, and 1,900-square-metre spa and leisure facilities overlooking the Tay Estuary and St Andrews. A hotel partner is expected to be announced in the coming months.

The development will also be the anchor for a signature golf course by Irish champion golfer Darren Clarke, alongside a clubhouse and golf academy with driving range, alongside 160 houses and ten luxury lodges.

Mr Forbes said: “We have worked tirelessly to create plans for a resort that will surpass anything on offer in Scotland and firmly position Dundee and Angus as a world-class destination for tourists.

“We will now begin the preparatory work on stage one of the construction programme, which will see building work starting on the golf course later this summer.”

Caroline Warburton, VisitScotland regional leadership director, said: “It is fantastic to see The Angus move onto the next stage of development. Tourism an increasingly important part of Dundee and Angus economies, with this level of investment and job-creation a vote of confidence in our sector as we recover from the pandemic.”

Leveraged & Equity Global Capital has been appointed financing partner for the development, which also sees the Forbes family working with partners including 3D Reid architects, Ryden, Morrison Construction, Balgair, Manson Architects, Team Niblick (golf course design) and CPC (project-management).

