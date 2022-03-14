Building business McGill hits £20 million turnover three years on from rescue

In March 2019, United Capital, which is led by Dundee-born entrepreneur Graeme Carling, rescued the building contracting company after it had entered administration the month prior.

Three years on and McGill is operating multiple, large-scale contracts across Scotland, investing in the future workforce with a growing cohort of apprentices, and winning contracts for some of the most prestigious projects across the country.

The rebooted business now has some 250 directly employed personnel and an annual turnover of £20m.

McGill, along with the other businesses in the group, has pivoted to focus on renewables, and energy efficiency works.

Carling said: “Three years ago I bought McGill, and publicly made bold statements that we would rebuild the company to a £20m turnover business, with 200-250 staff, delivering domestic and commercial refurbishment and fit out work for private and public sector clients across Scotland.

“Although the past three years have been tough, we’ve done what we said we would, and today I am reflecting on the scale of our achievements as the business is now operating at the level we targeted 36 months ago.”

McGill’s chief operating officer, Douglas Smith, added: “McGill is in a great place just now, we have quickly built a stable business, and can afford to be selective in the contracts we pursue. Right now we have work secured for the next four years.

“With the UK government set to spend over £40 billion on decarbonisation projects, McGill, along with the other businesses in our group, have pivoted to focus on renewables, and energy efficiency works.”

